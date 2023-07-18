Microsoft would be dealing with Activision Blizzard King a extension of the acquisition deadline of 69 billion dollars. We remind you that the deadline is currently set for today 09:00 on July 19th Italian time (i.e. midnight on July 18th in the USA) and Microsoft is obligated to pay Activision Blizzard a $3 billion fee if it fails to close the operation on time.

There contract expiration it would allow either Microsoft or Activision to abandon the deal. It is highly believable that neither side wants this to happen. It therefore appears that Microsoft wants to extend the contract “to make sure that Activision is not courted by another potential buyer or has second thoughts”: this is reported by Reuters. Microsoft and Activision have not yet commented on the publication’s report.