Microsoft would be dealing with Activision Blizzard King a extension of the acquisition deadline of 69 billion dollars. We remind you that the deadline is currently set for today 09:00 on July 19th Italian time (i.e. midnight on July 18th in the USA) and Microsoft is obligated to pay Activision Blizzard a $3 billion fee if it fails to close the operation on time.
There contract expiration it would allow either Microsoft or Activision to abandon the deal. It is highly believable that neither side wants this to happen. It therefore appears that Microsoft wants to extend the contract “to make sure that Activision is not courted by another potential buyer or has second thoughts”: this is reported by Reuters. Microsoft and Activision have not yet commented on the publication’s report.
The latest on the Activision Blizzard acquisition
We also recall that a judge of the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) of the United Kingdom has suspended Microsoft’s appeal against the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), giving the two sides more time to negotiate. In a hearing, the judge granted a two-month break on the appeals process while Microsoft and the CMA resume negotiations.
In April, the CM extension blocked Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing the monopolization of cloud gaming as a reason for not allowing the deal. Microsoft then appealed the decision and the trial will begin on July 28.
Bloomberg’s sources also say that the acquisition will not close today, to have time to find an agreement with the English CMA.
