Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Archives and the National Library organized a specialized symposium entitled “The publishing industry… between challenges and opportunities,” based on its interest in reading, which is the primary goal of publishing.

The symposium focused on the interest of the Archives and the National Library in serious publishing of its publications that enrich cultural circles and preserve for generations the history and heritage of the UAE and the Gulf region.

It discussed several important issues, most notably the crisis of the book industry, the challenges of the publishing industry, innovation in it, and its role in culture and the development of societies.

The symposium, which was attended by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Archives and Library, opened with a speech delivered by Hamad Salim Al Himairi, Director of the Research and Knowledge Services Department, in which he stressed that the Archives and the National Library are keen to ensure that its publications serve the interest of the nation and preserve its documented memory, and this is what makes them meet. A great turnout.

He pointed out that the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates is witnessing a major development that promises to enhance the sustainability and prosperity of this industry, and paves the way for it to be compatible with the rapid technical development, and that what artificial intelligence is witnessing calls for work to balance digital and paper books in light of the increase in book platforms. Digital and e-marketing.

Fatima Al-Hadidi, Head of the Publishing Unit at the National Archives and Library, gave a speech in which she emphasized the importance of the publishing industry, its important role, and its eternal mission in spreading culture, enhancing awareness, and developing societies.

She highlighted the role of the National Archives and Library, which is the nation’s living memory, the reference of its civilization, and the source of its history, as it collects in its archives and publications what enhances a deeper understanding of the history of the Emirates and the Gulf region, documents, translates and preserves it, provides documented information to the audience of beneficiaries, and works to strengthen belonging to the homeland and loyalty to the leadership. rational, consolidates national identity and instils national principles and values ​​in the hearts of young people and all members of society.

The dialogue between the participants began with a speech by Muhammad Hassan Al-Harbi, who moderated the symposium, in which he praised the efforts of the Archives and the National Library that aim to enhance knowledge in its various branches and make it available to the public of beneficiaries. He then spoke about the importance of the book in transmitting knowledge, sciences and literature, and in exchanging ideas between people and societies, and its continuation. Strong despite the challenges he faces.

He pointed out that the publishing industry is the culture industry, and the book industry, its publication and distribution, but this industry is suffering from a crisis, wondering about the challenges it faces. Here was the answer of Salha Ghabish, Head of the Cultural Office at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, that publishing houses in 2014 were There are only 60 in the UAE, while today their number has reached 306 publishing houses, and authors are becoming more distinguished. Therefore, the issue of the crisis at the level of the publishing industry is coexistable, and there are opportunities for it, but the crisis is the reading crisis, and there are other challenges, such as young people’s tendency to turn to non-serious books. And the increase in semi-writers.

Aziza Al-Hammadi – who works in registering intellectual works in the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Department of the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy – spoke about intellectual property rights, which are copyright, trademark rights, industrial designs, patents, financial and literary rights, and the ceiling of penalties for those who infringe on them. These rights, and some examples were reviewed.