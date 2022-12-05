The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducts searches in the city hall of Odessa. This was announced by the press service of the bureau on Monday, December 5, in its Telegram channel.

They noted that the searches were carried out as part of an investigation into the activities of a criminal organization in Odessa, the organizers of which, according to the report, bribed officials and deputies of the city council.

The investigation established that in the fall of 2021, a criminal organization (PO) appeared in Odessa, specializing in corruption schemes for the illegal seizure of property from the municipal property of the city.

This software took control of almost all issues of the economic life of the city, including interaction with developers and purchases at the expense of the local budget and the activities of public utilities, as well as other aspects of interaction with business.

“For the smooth implementation of the goals set, the organizers of the software have established a process of systemic bribery of officials and deputies of the local council, as evidenced by the evidence obtained by NABU and SAPO during the investigation,” the NABU said in a statement.

Two days earlier, on December 3, searches took place in the administration of Kyiv, which is headed by Vitali Klitschko. It was noted that the searches were carried out as part of an investigation into the misuse of recreational land in one of the parks in the city, as well as on the fact of abuse of power.

Prior to this, on November 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there was no more corruption in the country. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in response to this news, suggested that the Ukrainian leader take on drug addicts after bribe-takers.

Earlier, in early September, it was reported that a deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada was suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, his wife took more than $500,000 out of the country during a special military operation. At the same time, according to the declaration for 2020, the family earned only UAH 335,000, $10,000 and €15,000.