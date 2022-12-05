Mexico City.- The 20 percent increase in minimum wages by 2023 will help reduce informalityconsidered experts.

For Héctor Márquez, president of the Mexican Association of Human Capital Companies (AMECH), it is necessary for the trend of applying significant increases to these salaries to continue so that the purchasing power of workers is recovered.

“We agree, we are pleased that there is this increase and the reason is that informality grows due to low salaries in the country, So when you start to raise the minimum wage significantly, this will allow you to curb informality,” he said in an interview.

He added that although the rest of the salaries do not increase in the same proportion, the minimum wage pushes them up.

“It would be expected that the other salaries that are above the minimum, have a significant adjustment that at least is that of inflation, around 9 percent,” he said.

The general minimum wage it will go from 172 pesos a day to 207 pesos, an increase of one thousand 52 pesos per month. In the North Border Free Zone, it will go from 260 pesos to 312 pesos per day, 1,584 pesos more per month.

Jorge Sales, a labor lawyer, said that it is positive that this government has continued with the trend of applying significant increases to the minimums, which began in 2016.

However, he added that he continues being insufficient to face the food and non-food basket of a familywhich stands at 4 thousand 208 pesos per person.

“If the minimum wage with this increase remains at 6,232 pesos, it means that it is enough for a little more than one basket, that is why the minimum wage does not cover two food baskets,” he stressed.