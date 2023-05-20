SBU opened a case against Lieutenant General of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy Ruzinsky

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a case against the commander of the 11th Army Corps of the Land and Coastal Forces of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy, Lieutenant General Andrei Ruzinsky. He was charged with “breaking through” the state border, the press service of the department reports. Telegram.

“He gave an order to subordinate units of the Russian troops to “break through” the state border of Ukraine in order to capture the Kharkiv region,” the SBU said.