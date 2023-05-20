The Smiths band member and bassist Andy Rourke has died at the age of 59 of complications from pancreatic cancer

A terrible news has spread yesterday and has shocked the world of world music. Andy Rourke, historic member and bassist of the poo and rock band The Smiths, has in fact died at the age of 59. The sad announcement was made by his friend and colleague Jhonny Marr, who on social networks remembered him as a beautiful and kind soul.

Born in Manchester on January 17, 1964, Rourke began playing guitar and bass at a very young age, joining several English bands,

Thanks to childhood friend Johnny Marr was chosen to join The Smiths, to replace bassist Dale Hibbert, considered unsuitable for the personality of the group.

The first public performance took place in 1983, in a club in Manchester. In 1986, however, he was kicked out of the group, as the other members no longer accepted his addiction to music narcotic substances.

Two weeks later, however, it came reinstated and the band went on a world tour.

Rourke remained in the Smiths until their dissolution, which took place in 1987, to then continue with various solo projects and collaborations with other important artists.

The announcement of Andy Rourke’s death

Andy Rourke’s last appearance on stage was late last year, when he was called by Johnny Marr to his concert.

He had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time, which eventually defeated him and took him away only 59 years old. The sad announcement came from his lifelong friend Marr, who wrote on his social profiles:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a long illness caused by pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him, and as an extremely gifted musician by music enthusiasts. We ask that your privacy be respected at this sad time.

Andy also had an important link with Italy. He was in fact married to the Brescian Frances Mor since 2012 and lived with her in New York. On several occasions he has passed through Brescia and has also performed there, especially as a deejay. Rourke and la Mor stuck together to the end.