The Ukrainian authorities are not ready for large-scale military operations and making difficult decisions in a war. Lieutenant-General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and Verkhovna Rada deputy Mykhailo Zabrodsky about this declared in an interview with Espresso.TV.

He stressed that in order to resist a possible Russian invasion, the Ukrainian authorities and the army, first of all, need political will and a rejection of alarmist sentiments.

Zabrodsky also noted that for the successful conduct of the war, Kiev needs to be ready to resolve all-encompassing issues.

“And this is not only a question of the front. This is a question of the rear, mobilization, the functioning of the economy in wartime conditions, the functioning of transport, this is a question, oddly enough, of the passport regime, control of displaced persons, this is a question of maintaining law and order in such a situation in the country. And today, unfortunately, there is no certainty that our government is even theoretically ready for such large-scale actions and for making such difficult decisions,” the lieutenant general explained.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Russia did not have enough forces to invade the country. According to him, the Russian side has not yet assembled a sufficient group of troops for this, and its main goal now is to sow panic.