Telephone conversations between the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky will be held on Sunday, January 2, after 23:00 Moscow time. This was announced by the press secretary of the Ukrainian leader Sergei Nikiforov.

“Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation after 22:00 Kyiv time (23:00 Moscow time – Ed.),” He wrote on his Facebook page.

On December 31, Biden expressed his intention to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart on January 2. On the same day, Zelenskiy confirmed the agreement to negotiate. He noted that he expects during the conversation to coordinate common steps “in the name of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe.”

Late in the evening of December 30, telephone conversations between the presidents of Russia and the United States took place, they lasted 50 minutes. The dialogue was preceded by a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders, as said by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.

As the aide to the Russian leader, Yuri Ushakov, said, Putin made several calls to convey to his American counterpart the idea that Russia would seek security guarantees, just as any other country, including the United States, would do.

Russian-American talks on strategic stability and security issues will take place on January 10. Thereafter, on January 12, the issue of European security and the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).