Elche’s coach, Francisco, spoke after Elche’s game against Granada, in which he was expelled:

What do you keep?: “I keep the communion between our team and our people. Then, it is a point that we value as good after staying with ten. In the first part, many things have come out of which we had worked in a very difficult week. We are leaving satisfied “.

Arbitration: “I thought the goal was good. The goalkeeper complained about his face and did not touch his face. In the protest I have to say that I was wrong. I hope they do too. I apologize and not happen again. “

There is always something missing to win: “If we take stock of the four games, we have always been close to getting something else. For one thing or another we don’t get them. But the team knows what it’s doing, it has a soul, it goes for the games. The team doesn’t It is about individuals but with the group. We hope to get the necessary points to reach the goal. “

Injured in the last games: “In the last three consecutive games, we felt harmed. I was wrong in the protest. I am convinced that at the end of the season everything will go to its place and we will not feel harmed.”

Why did you get the two yellow ones?: “In the second I saw that the game was going to resume without Guido on the field and I jumped onto the field so that it did not resume. The first was due to the protest against Guido’s goal. In the VAR I saw that he was going to score and He has handled the situation that way and it doesn’t happen again. “

Better feelings than points: “The feelings are good but in football results send. To convince our players there is nothing better than this. We look only at Espanyol and this will be our goal from now until the end of the season.”

Are you recovering troops against Almería?: “It is very difficult to answer. I do not know if we will recover someone. We will compete in Almería but with the amount of casualties we have, we have to focus on Monday’s game.”