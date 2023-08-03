The Amazing Race | A photo of Käpylä was shared on the competitor’s account in the middle of filming, even though the instruction is that “nothing is posted”

Reality TV contestants have traditionally had an extensive confidentiality obligation, the violation of which could result in heavy fines.

Amazing Race Finland The participants of the program have sparked a lot of discussion as soon as the filming of the program began in July.

Especially the competing politicians, Silvia Modigin (left), Anna-Kaisa Pekonen (left) and Ilmari Nurminen (sd)’s participation has been considered in critical comments to be against the measures and values ​​they pursue in politics.

In the Amazing Race, contestants compete in pairs against each other in tasks whose performance locations can be located around the world. Aviation emissions caused by the program have been widely criticized in Finland on social media.

Program head of the domestic entertainment of Nelonen Mirko Baas commented last week In the case of HS that he thinks it’s a pity that the contestants themselves are not able to respond to the review during the competition.

“If they wish, they can open up their thoughts on the matter in more detail after the filming,” Baas answered.

Answering during filming is not possible because participants are not allowed to use their phones while participating in the competition. Some of the contestants have published a message on their social media accounts at the start of filming, in which they say that they will not be available at all during the next month.

“Whatever happens to us, the next time you’ll hear from us is in mid-August,” biathlon skier Mari Eder wrote in his Instagram post. He participates in the program with his biathlon colleague Kaisa Mäkäräinen with.

The social media accounts of most of the public figures participating in the program have remained completely silent during filming. Supplier Anna Perhon Instead, the Instagram account publishes a pre-recorded “Amazing Race Christmas calendar” daily. Perho says on his account that his assistant is responsible for their publication.

On the weekend in the social media service Jodel, attention was drawn to his son instead of Perho Atte Lehtniittuwho participates in the program as Perho.

On Sunday, a photo was published in the story section of Lehtiniittu’s Instagram account, where Lehtiniittu is working at the Käpylä lippakiosk.

The first competition task of the reality TV program was completed on Monday of last week in Töölönlahti, but the next task already went abroad via Helsinki-Vantaa airport, said someone who watched the filming Evening News.

The photo published by Lehtiniutu raised the question of whether he has already dropped out of the competition. In the program, couples are eliminated from the competition one by one, and the eliminated couples will probably return to Finland soon after the competition has ended for them.

So it may be that Lehtiniitu’s Instagram post reveals essential information about the twists and turns of the reality TV show that will be shown in the fall. At the same time, it raises the question of whether some of the other participants in the program would be available already to comment on, for example, the criticism presented in the media.

Photos published in the Stories section of Instagram disappear within 24 hours of publication. The picture published by Lehtiniitu is borrowed from a story published by another person on Sunday, in which Lehtiniitu’s profile is marked.

It is not entirely certain whether the picture published on Sunday is recent or has already been taken. It is still certain that Lehtiniitu’s account shared a photo of him on Sunday, which could not have been a pre-scheduled publication.

“ “We always instruct the contestants not to post anything until the filming is over for everyone.”

Is it Publication of Lehtiniu’s social media against the terms of the contract?

A four-time media communication expert Mia Paavonen says that the company “at this stage” will not comment on the case directly, as any comments would reveal too much about the program’s content.

“On a general level, I can say that we always instruct our competitors not to post anything until the filming is over for everyone.”

Paavose has no information about the content of the participants’ contracts and the possible consequences of contract violations.

Amazing Race Finland executive producer, Moskito Television Pauliina Koutala responds to HS’s call request with a text message and refuses to comment on the “contents of the contracts”.

HS could not reach Atte Lehtiniittu to comment on the matter.

