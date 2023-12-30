Chiavari – The countdown to the New Year's Eve, the night when we say goodbye to the old year and toast to the new one that arrives. There are many ways to do it: at home, with your family or friends, for the classic New Year's Eve party. Or for a simple dinner with friends, playing or chatting, listening to music or watching TV.

But many will also choose to spend the last evening of the year away from home: perhaps in one of the squares where the Riviera Municipalities have organized a collective party, to be together and wait for 2024 by dancing. Or at a restaurant, or in a club.

Then there are those who will work on the night of the 31st and perhaps will only have time for a toast and a quick exchange of good wishes with colleagues. Il Secolo XIX offers everyone the opportunity to make a memory of New Year's Eve by publishing the most beautiful images of your New Year's Eve: at home, at a restaurant, in a disco, in the squares or at work.

The proposal is to take a photo of yourself (even a group one) and send it via email to the Chiavari editorial office of our newspaper (at [email protected]) by 3pm on New Year's Day, for those who want, also specifying your names (but it is not mandatory). The most beautiful images will be published in the January 2, 2024 edition.

This year, however, we have decided to add something new: whoever wants, together with the photo, will also be able to send a special wish for the new year to whoever they wish: to parents, grandparents, their partner, a friend or a friend. Maybe to someone who is very far away. We will also publish your messages and special dedications.

Also on the centoxix.it website to reach anyone in every part of the world. An additional opportunity to wish a happy 2024 – perhaps combining them with a special and personalized dedication – to distant friends, acquaintances or family members. Or perhaps neighbors to whom you wish to send a message of good wishes.

The only recommendation is to send photos and greetings by 3pm on January 1, 2024. Using this email address: [email protected].

Send us your selfies and dedications for 2024. It will be a beautiful memory of the first minutes of the new year.