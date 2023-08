Ukraine announced plans to produce and purchase 200,000 UAVs by the end of the year

By the end of the year, the Ukrainian authorities plan to produce and purchase 200,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the country’s Armed Forces (AFU). This was announced by the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection (Gosspetssvyaz) of the republic Yuri Shchigol in broadcast TV channel “Rada”.