An oceanic crowd to welcome the latest gift from the Friedkins to the Romanists. Thus began Romelu Lukaku’s adventure in the capital, in what – most likely – will go down in history as “Lukaku Day”. Despite a climate that was not quite summery, with a few scraps of sunshine interspersed with minutes of rain (fortunately light), as early as 2.00 pm the first fans began to crowd Ciampino airport – in the area reserved for the landing of private flights – in awaiting the landing of Big Rom and the Giallorossi delegation made up of Dan Friedkin – an exceptional driver – and his son Ryan, as well as GM Tiago Pinto, the CEO Lina Souloukou and Anna Rabuano, Chief of Financial Planning.

The Friedkin Group plane touched down at 17.40, welcomed by the roar of the crowd (about 5,000 present). A few minutes and Romelu appeared from the tailgate, sending the fans into a frenzy. The attacker was immediately escorted by the Giallorossi security men in front of his new supporters, for a brief greeting before getting into the van made available by the club. There was no lack of applause and chants for Dan Friedkin, acclaimed with the classic “A president, there is only one president”. Moments of glory also for GM Pinto: on leaving the airport the Portuguese car was literally assaulted by dozens of delirious people shouting “Daje Tiago!”. The best way to celebrate the last shot scored.