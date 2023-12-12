Mazurash Rada deputy proposed a bill on daily prayer for the victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Ukraine, it was proposed to introduce a daily national prayer for the victory of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU). Bill by Verkhovna Rada deputy from the pro-presidential party “Servant of the People” Georgy Mazurash published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

On my Facebook page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) Mazurashu wrote that Winston Churchill, when he became Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1940, approved a national day of prayer. When Germany launched an offensive against the British Expeditionary Force in Belgium and France, the anxious people of the country went to pray in local churches and chapels, and a few days later news arrived of the successful evacuation of the British army from Dunkirk.

In addition, the deputy cited as an example the call to prayer of US President Franklin Roosevelt during the landing of troops in Normandy.

Mazurašu proposes to make a national minute of silence, adopted by the decree of Vladimir Zelensky, a time of national prayer.

In October, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the first reading adopted a law banning religious organizations associated with Russia. The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) noted that this decision contradicts the constitution of the republic.