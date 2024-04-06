The Ukrainian authorities intend to enter into the electronic register of those liable for military service not only men, but also women from 18 to 60 years old, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported on April 6.

This follows from the law signed by the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky, Article 13 of which stipulates the obligation of authorities to record in the electronic register all citizens aged 18 to 60 years.

“That is, all women of the specified age will be included in the list of those liable for military service,” the publication said.

At the same time, the registry operators (Ministry of Defense, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service) will delete data on citizens who are not liable for military service.

Earlier, on April 5, it became known that the Ukrainian government had prepared amendments to the country’s Criminal Code, according to which refusal to undergo a medical examination at the military registration and enlistment office will be equivalent to draft evasion. The Rada will consider the bill during the plenary week of April 10–11, together with the main law on tightening mobilization and the bill on the mobilization of convicted persons.

On April 2, Zelensky signed a number of laws related to mobilization. Thus, he abolished the status of partially fit for military service. Now the men who treated him were required to undergo a second medical examination within nine months. Also, the President of Ukraine lowered the age of mobilization from 27 years to 25 and signed a law on the creation of an electronic register of those liable for military service, which will combine information about the personal data of Ukrainians, including details of internal and foreign passports.

A new bill on mobilization in Ukraine was introduced on January 30. It provides for the distribution of electronic summons, which will be sent to a special conscript’s office; all those liable for military service are required to submit one. Verkhovna Rada deputy Irina Friz pointed out that the new law violates the Constitution of the state.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.