Miami Florida.- Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini would have starred in a row in it Chase Stadium at the end of the match Inter Miami against Rayados de Monterrey last Wednesday.

He Argentine star was not registered by Gerardo Martinobut after the final whistle he went out to complain to the Guatemalan referee, Walter Lopezwhich caused him, later, to make words with the 'Tano' Ortiz, DT of Monterrey.

Even the Technical Assistant by Rayados, Nicolas Sanchezrevealed that Lionel Messi tried to search row through an audio that he sent to his closest circle and then appeared on social media.

«Yes, Messi wanted to fight me. I don't think he wanted to hit me, because he would have done it, he had me an centimeter away, he put his fist next to my face. I think he was looking for my reaction more than hitting me.

The controversy increased in the last hours, because, according to the journalist, Santiago Fourcadesecurity personnel Inter Miami with the security of Lionel Messiendorsed by the Concacaf, would have required eliminating all existing material on the Argentine “10” lawsuit with the people of Rayados de Monterrey.

«Miami security personnel with Messi's security personnel, endorsed by Concacaf, made those who were there delete the images that were taken at that moment», he said on 'RG La Deportiva 690 am'.

«Security with those of the Concacafdelete everything, so now, that is totally corroborated, there are the security images, no one is going to put them, but the images that the visitor had Striped “They were not left and the boys who were going around to have some witnesses to the matter were not left, at least for now those images are not there,” added the journalist.

