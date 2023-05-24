Over the past day in the Transcarpathian and Lvov regions of Ukraine, five monuments to Soviet soldiers were dismantled. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Decolonization. Ukraine”.

Two sculptural compositions dedicated to the soldiers of the Red Army were liquidated in the villages of Verkhnyaya Belka and Podbereztsy near Lvov. Three more monuments were subjected to intervention in Transcarpathia: images of fighters were removed from two, one was completely demolished.

Earlier, on May 19, it became known that two monuments to Soviet soldiers were dismantled in the Sambir district of the Lviv region.

On May 17, Oleg Radik, adviser to the head of the regional military administration (OVA) of the region, announced the demolition of two more Soviet sculptures. We are talking about the monument to the hero of the USSR Alexei Lopatin in Chervonograd and the figure of a grieving woman in the village of Zolotkovichi.

In Ukraine, since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been carried out within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.

A new wave of demolition and desecration of monuments in Ukraine and in some European countries began against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Russia since February 24 to protect Donbass. In Moscow, in turn, they called the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers a mockery of history.