Boston Celtics claim first NBA playoff win over Miami
The Boston Celtics averted their exit from the NBA playoffs and clinched their first win against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The NBA record champion won 116-99 at TD Garden in Boston. In the best-of-seven series, Miami is now leading 3-1 and can make it into the NBA finals in front of their own fans in the home game on Friday night. The Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in four games in the Western Conference Final, are waiting in the finals.
Miami led by six points at half-time, but lost their lead in the third quarter and didn’t come back into the game after that. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points for Boston and contributed 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Jimmy Butler was the best pitcher for Miami with 29 points.
First clear win: Las Vegas leads 3-0 in NHL playoffs against Dallas
The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from making the Stanley Cup finals series. In the third game of the Western Conference Finals in the NHL, the team won 4-0 at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening (local time). The Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead in the first period, Alex Pietrangelo made everything clear in the second period. It was the first game in the series that wasn’t decided in overtime.
