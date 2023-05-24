The Boston Celtics averted their exit from the NBA playoffs and clinched their first win against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The NBA record champion won 116-99 at TD Garden in Boston. In the best-of-seven series, Miami is now leading 3-1 and can make it into the NBA finals in front of their own fans in the home game on Friday night. The Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in four games in the Western Conference Final, are waiting in the finals.