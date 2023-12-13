President of Kyivstar Komarov: hackers broke the security through one of the employees

The president of the mobile operator Kyivstar, Alexander Komarov, revealed exactly how hackers were able to hack the security system of the Ukrainian company. He said on air at the telethon that the account of one of the employees was used for this, the Strana publication reports. Telegram-channel.

“We must admit that this attack penetrated our defense. This happened because the account of one of the employees was compromised, and the enemy was able to get into the middle of the company’s infrastructure,” Komarov revealed the details. He added that he has not yet familiarized himself with the findings of the investigation.

According to the president of Kyivstar, the issue of cybersecurity is not in technology, but in people who can be in any organization and “conditionally aim Russian missiles or give away their passwords, because social engineers work well.”

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that a cyber attack on Kyivstar caused critical damage to the company’s digital infrastructure. Ukrainian intelligence services said that one of the Russian hacker groups took responsibility for the attack.