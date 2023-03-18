Turkish MP Aydin called mockery of the Koran by the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine an attack on religion

MP from the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Ibrahim Aydin, commented on the actions of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who mocked the Koran. His words are quoted RIA News.

“I regard this as a provocation and an attack on our religion. <...> Those who took this step are pursuing their own goals,” Aydin said.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Razman Kadyrov, published a video showing the Ukrainian military mocking the Koran and burning it. Commenting on the video, the politician said that these people showed their “true fascist-satanic insides.” He also expressed doubt that the fighters would have had the courage to do this if there were Chechens or Muslims nearby.

In addition, he condemned the Muslims fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and added that they would be damned, as well as those who encroached on the Koran. He also announced a reward of 10 million rubles for the capture of a fighter who burned the Koran.