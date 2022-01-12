B.At the Clasico in the desert, Real Madrid had the better end in extra time. The royal team around Germany’s ex-international Toni Kroos defeated FC Barcelona 3-2 (1-1) in the Spanish Supercup semi-final on Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and advanced to the final, in which the winner of Thursday’s game Atletico Madrid will be the opponent against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Real took the lead after 25 minutes through Vinicius Junior (25th), who overcame German national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with a left-footed shot. But FC Barcelona, ​​where Ferran Torres was in the starting line-up after the corona infection, was able to equalize with a strange goal before the break. Real defender Eder Militao shot the ex-Gladbacher Luuk de Jong, from whom the ball first hit the inside post and then into the goal.

Decision in the extension

In the middle of the second half, Real seemed already on the way to victory when striker Karim Benzema took the lead again with a flick in the 72nd minute, but 19-year-old Ansu Fati equalized with a header seven minutes before the end. In the extension, the decision was made in a pressure phase from Barcelona. The Uruguayan Federico Valverde closed a counterattack to make it 3-2 for Real (98.).

After the 0-1 slip against Getafe, Real was back on the road to success on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Valencia in La Liga. “It was important for us to win the next league game again after losing in Getafe. Our goal is clear, we want to be at the top at the end of the season, ”ex-Bayern professional David Alaba said before the game.