Good morning.

He tells us Pope Francisco: In this time of Lent Let's retreat a little to the desert. Let us dedicate space to silence to allow the voice of the Lord to speak to our hearts and keep them good.

Good day.

Cheer up! This Lent is a great opportunity to convert and meet the Lord.







Love me when I least deserve it

Love is the best music in the score of life

There are people who appear in our lives and mark us forever.

Sunday February 18, 1st of Lent. Cycle B

#time #Lent #let39s #retreat #desert