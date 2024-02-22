













However, Riot Games revealed that to celebrate Project L it will now be called 2XKOlaunched new social networks for the game on X, TikTok and Facebook, all of this so that you can learn more about this game and have communication with the teams that are developing it.

Likewise, the company that also publishes League of Legends clarified that although this fighting title already has a name, development is continuing, so don't expect so much information regarding the project. Everything will come in due time.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that throughout 2024, players will be able to try demos of 2XKO in some events that will take place around the world. EVO Japan being one of those specific sites where those interested will learn more about this Riot Games title.

What the developers are looking for is that with each test, as much feedback as possible can emerge before the end of 2024 and thus be able to have the best possible experience for when the game comes out.

What is 2XKO?

2XKO is the fighting game from Riot Games which was previously known as Project L. This will be a free-to-play team game where 4 players will participate in battles in pairs and the one who manages to defeat their opponents will win.

The characters in this game are from League of Legends, however, we should not rule out the possibility that other original characters will be added that will give variety to the experience.

The estimated release window for 2XKO will be during 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. There is nothing about Nintendo Switch or other platforms, even the cloud.

