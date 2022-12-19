Driving with a thick winter coat, scarf or gloves on can lead to a fine of 200 euros in Spain. Various Dutch and German authorities have been warning for some time about the danger of a thick winter coat.

The Spanish Guardia Civil previously warned motorists for driving with a thick winter coat on. This was then reported by, among others, the Spanish ABC News. Although wearing it is not specifically prohibited by Spanish traffic law, you can still be fined because the jacket affects the freedom of movement and therefore the safety of the rider, just like wearing the wrong shoes.

Spanish law states that you must ‘wear clothing that allows freedom of movement and thus ensures that your safety is guaranteed’. Agents have indicated that they will be fined if they believe this is not the case.

Belt can cut into belly

Spain is not alone in the warnings against the thick winter coat. The ANWB, the German ADAC and Veilig Verkeer Nederland have been calling on drivers and passengers to take off their thick winter coat or down jacket in the car for some time. These authorities not only report on a possible reduced freedom of movement, but above all on the risk of serious injury in the event of an accident. See also Public services sent out a warning about scammers

Tests of the Adac during an emergency stop at 16 kilometers per hour showed that the padding in winter clothing leaves space between the seat belt and the body. It can therefore cut deep into the abdomen in an emergency. This can cause serious injuries to the soft tissues – such as intestines, liver and spleen – and even lead to internal bleeding.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.