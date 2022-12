How did you feel about this article?

Agreement advanced even with Hungary’s vote against and the abstention of Netherlands and Austria 🇧🇷 Photo: Handout/EU Council Press

The countries of the European Union reached an agreement this Monday (19) to establish a maximum price for gas imports, set at 180 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in wholesale futures contracts as of February 15.

The agreement went ahead even with Hungary voting against it and Holland and Austria abstaining, since the other member countries accepted the negotiation held at the bloc’s Council of Energy Ministers.

When the so-called “market correction mechanism” comes into force, which will cover one-month, three-month and one-year contracts, the maximum limit of 180 euros/MWh will be activated if prices exceed this limit for three consecutive business days, explained the Council in a statement.

In addition, there must always be a price difference of at least 35 euros above the average price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a “basket” of international markets for three consecutive days to ensure that the European market is attractive for suppliers.

“If the LNG reference price is lower than 143 euros, the dynamic limit will remain at the sum of 143 euros and 35 euros”, explained the Council.

The mechanism will apply to contracts linked to the Amsterdam TTF index and also to the other major European indices, although options to unlink them are included. Over-the-counter (OTC) market operations, daily exchanges and the intraday market will be excluded.

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) will monitor the functioning of the markets and indicate whether the conditions for activating the ceiling are met.

Once activated, it will apply “for at least 20 days” and, if the “dynamic” price drops below 180 euros, it will be automatically deactivated.

“It will also be automatically deactivated at any time if the European Commission declares a regional or EU emergency,” added the Council.