In the Zhytomyr region, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine kicked a soldier and got on video

In the Zhytomyr region, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) kicked a soldier. The moment of the beating was caught on video, it was published in Telegram– channel “Politics of the country”.

The publication clarifies that the officer who got on the record is Lieutenant Viktor Vitusevich, the commander of the training center. The video caught the moment when he kicks a soldier in the abdomen. It is noted that the alleged reason for the beating was the use of alcohol by the soldier.

After the incident, Vitusevich admitted his guilt and recorded a video with an apology. At the same time, he stressed that the army will continue to have a negative attitude towards the use of alcohol.

Earlier, Alexander Bloshenko, a soldier of the Russian Armed Forces, who returned from Ukrainian captivity, said that Ukrainian overseers tortured him with electric shocks. According to him, in captivity he was beaten, drowned and beaten with a rubber truncheon, and his mother was also forced to hold a political action in Moscow.