Vehicle production fell 27.4% in January against the same month last year, totaling 145,400 units between passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses. In comparison with December, the fall was 31.1%. Published this Monday, 7th, by Anfavea, an association that represents automakers, the balance reveals the lowest January in the production of the automotive industry in 19 years.

As automakers had to rush in December to finish cars whose production would no longer be allowed this year, given the new vehicle pollution limit accepted in the country, the traditional year-end recess was postponed in many factories. Thus, a considerable part of the automotive industrial park was stopped during the first fortnight of the month.

Sales

The production pull at the end of last year allowed the sector to enter 2022 with more vehicles in stock, but January sales were the lowest for the month in 17 years. In total, 126,500 vehicles were sold in Brazil in January, 26.1% less than in the first month of 2021. Compared to December, the drop was 38.9%.

The result lights up a warning about the demand for vehicles, after a 2021 in which the reduced supply of cars on the market always found a buyer.

exports

Exports rose 6.6% compared to January last year, but in comparison with December there was a drop of 33.5%. Mainly destined for Argentina, vehicle shipments totaled 27,600 units, in the sum of all categories, last month.

Job

Anfavea’s balance sheet also shows that vehicle manufacturers opened 285 jobs in January, employing 101,300 people at the end of the month.

Manufacturers of tractors and construction machinery

As happened throughout last year, Anfavea continues without presenting the results of the manufacturers of tractors and construction machines, who are also members of the association.

The disclosure of sector numbers was suspended after John Deere left the entity and there is no forecast of when they will be published again.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

