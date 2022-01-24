In his speech in Beirut, Hariri listed the reasons that led him to make his final decision, and referred to the series of concessions he made in order to spare the country the scourge of civil war.

At the end of the speech, tears appeared in the eyes of Hariri the son, especially when he said that the sons of the Future Movement will continue to adhere to the project of his late father, Rafik Hariri, to prevent civil war.

It seemed as if he would shed tears while enumerating the names of the Lebanese regions and their preference over him, from the capital, Beirut, “the precious whose splendor is unparalleled in the world”, and “Tripoli, Al-Fayhaa and its solidity”, “Akkar Al-Abya” and other regions.

He spoke about “the region and the anchor of our childhood, the den of the uncle and the kindest people in Sidon, the south and the people of loyalty (…)”.

When he recalled his late father’s words in a statement of his abstention 17 years ago, he said, “I entrust this beloved country to God, Lebanon.”