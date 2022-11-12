Eyewitnesses confirmed that the bus was carrying more than 30 passengers and was heading to the city of Mansoura, and it fell into the waters of the “Al-Riyah Al-Tawfiqi” canal in front of the village of Mansha’at Abdel Nabi near the village of Al-Dairs.

Ambulances and river rescue vehicles rushed to the scene of the accident, and a number of citizens were rescued from the bus passengers, and the forces intensified their efforts to ensure that no one was in the canal water. A report was issued on the incident and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation.

Rescue teams are still combing the water in search of other victims, as there is a possibility that the stream of water washed other bodies away from the scene of the accident.