The Philippine soccer team summoned Cartagena player Óscar Arribas this Saturday. The extreme albinegro is a native of Parla (Madrid), but has Filipino ancestry in his family. It must be remembered that this archipelago was under Spanish rule until 1898, a reason that now leads the football team to recruit heirs to raise the level of the team. The 24-year-old Efesé soccer player will be concentrated from November 13 to 19.

Arribas is safe for tomorrow’s game, Sunday (La Molineta, 12.00) against CD Alfaro. This appointment is from the Copa del Rey and the coach has summoned five players from the subsidiary (Antonio Sánchez, Carlos Sánchez, Farru, Neskes and Djaka) so that they have a leading role. The winger, therefore, will return in time for the league match on Monday 21 against Mirandés.

More Spaniards receive the call

The Philippine national team has been recruiting European soccer players of Filipino descent for years. There are already precedents in Spain, such as Madrid striker Javier Patiño and Cádiz defender Bienvenido Marañón. This is the first international call for Arribas, born in Parla, a youth squad from Alcorcón and who this season seeks to recover the best version of him at Cartagena. He is not yet a first option in Carrión’s plans, starting only twice and without minutes in the last three games against Granada, Málaga and Lugo.