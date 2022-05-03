During the past hours, a video clip appeared on Egyptian social pages showing a number of worshipers spreading prayer rugs on the railway tracks, while the train was stationary, waiting for them to finish the Eid prayer. It was not possible to confirm the date of the video shooting.

A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that the Transport and Communications Police in Dakahlia Governorate, as well as Railway Authority officials monitored the circulation of the video, explaining that the initial examination of all circulating about the incident revealed that it occurred in the city of Talkha in Dakahlia Governorate, specifically on the crossing of the Mahatta Mosque.

He added: “The worshipers spread prayer rugs on the railway tracks, and during the arrival of the train heading from Cairo to Tanta, its leader was surprised by the presence of the worshipers on the tracks and did not respond to the train’s warnings, forcing the driver to stop until the end of the prayer, so that a disaster would not occur.”

The incident caused outrage on social media after the video spread.

One of the commentators on the incident on Facebook, Ahmed Metwally, said: “This act is ignorance of religion, and if this act results in disrupting the train, the perpetrators of this act will be charged with disrupting a public facility.”

While another commentator, Muhammad Jamal, said: “Makoush is chaos, except for the train tracks. Everyone prays on it. Everyone does what they want. It remains chaos.”

While a tweeter named Seif mocked this behavior, saying: “The possibility of the one who prays on the train track will enter Paradise.”

For his part, the journalist Rami Radwan said in his comment on the incident: “What mind, logic, and religion say that?”

An official source at the Egyptian Ministry of Transport stated to “Sky News Arabia” that the video is being examined by the competent authorities to indicate its exact timing.