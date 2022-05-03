First modification: Last modification:
The leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, who dominates the voting intentions ahead of the May 29 election according to several polls, had planned to visit several cities in the Coffee Region, in the center of the country. However, the scheme of “his security received first-hand information from sources in the area”, according to which “the criminal group La Cordillera would be planning to attempt against the life of the candidate.”
#Petro #suspends #electoral #tour #central #Colombia #due #suspicions #plan #assassinate #France
Leave a Reply