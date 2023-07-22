In Inter Miami’s first match with Messi, 21,000 spectators, the maximum capacity of the team’s stadium, gathered to watch Messi for the first time.

The Argentine star entered a substitute in the 54th minute of the meeting that brought Inter Miami together with Mexican club Cruz Azul, in the group stage of the League Cup, which includes teams from America, Mexico and Canada.

While the Miami match with Mexico’s Cruz Azul was heading to a 1-1 draw, the referee awarded a direct free kick to Miami, in the 94th minute.

Messi did not disappoint the fans who attended, and scored from a free kick “in his usual way” in the final seconds of the match, and lit the stands that lived unforgettable moments.

Messi led Miami to an important 2-1 victory, and became the talk of the football world after his first magic touch on American soil.