Argentine striker Lionel Messi, on his debut for the North American Major League Soccer (MLS) Inter Miami, brought the club victory against Cruz Azul in the group stage of the Leagues Cup tournament on July 22.

Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul in the match of the 1st round of the League Cup – 2:1. The first goal was forgotten by Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor in the 44th minute.

Messi came out at the beginning of the second half of the meeting. Cruz Azul’s Uriel Antoun scored in the 65th minute. Inter Miami won thanks to Messi’s free-kick goal in the 4th added minute.

For Messi, this game for Inter Miami was his debut. The 36-year-old Argentine entered the field in the 54th minute of the meeting, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi.

Earlier, on July 17, Messi was introduced to Inter Miami fans. The ceremony was held at the team's home stadium in Florida.

The American club officially announced the signing of the Argentine striker Messi before that, on July 15. The agreement with the player will be valid until the end of the 2025 season.

In early June, the French PSG announced the departure of Messi from the team at the end of the 2022/23 season. As the footballer himself explained, his transition is connected with the desire to “leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about his family.”