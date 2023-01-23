Hunter Cody Duncan filmed himself approaching the crocodile in Wogal Wogal Falls, Queensland, Australia, on Saturday.

And it seemed that the crocodile lying under the clear water was not ready to fight, as the hunter approached his camera and directed his rod towards the head of the creeping animal.

However, the crocodile soon practically responded to his “recklessness” and pounced on the hunter and almost grabbed his leg between his jaws, but the man escaped at the last moment, and what appears in A video posted by the fisherman on “Tik Tok”.

Freshwater crocodiles are known to flee from humans, attacking only if they feel their territory is threatened.

Tips and warnings

• The local authorities in Wogal Wogal offer several safety tips for visitors entering the area, including staying away from the water.

• General local regulations stipulate the need to “stay at least 5 meters away from the edge of rivers, lakes and ponds at all times”.

• The regulations add: “Our wildlife, even dangerous species like our crocodiles and snakes, are usually shy of humans and prefer to stay out of your way, unless you come too close to their territory.”