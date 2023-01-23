Uruguay debuts in the South American with a win over Chile

Uruguay debuted this Sunday with a 3-0 win against Chili on the second date of Group B of the South American Sub-20 of 2023, which is disputed in Colombia.

Those led by Marcelo Broli, who had a rest day on the first date, achieved a comfortable victory at the Deportivo Cali Stadium in the city of Palmira (southwest) with a great first half, where they settled the lawsuit.

Uruguayan, forceful

Two goals in the first ten minutes of play put Celeste ahead. A shot from captain Fabricio Díaz (4 minutes) and another from Luciano Rodriguez (7) from outside the area they put a quick distance on the scoreboard.

Those led by former soccer player Patricio Ormazábal regained control for a moment, but they did not find the cracks in the defense to be able to discount. And the Uruguayans were faster and stronger and found the third goal after 39 minutes, when they put pressure on the Chilean exit, stole the ball and a whip from Damián García crossed the goal and went through the net through a corner next to the post, leaving everyone puzzled.

The third goal destabilized the Chileans, who lost coordination and precision before going out to the showers in a bad mood. Driven to change the image, La Roja came out in the second half in search of a quick discount but was unsuccessful.

Uruguay, on their side, began to regulate and waited in their field, letting time pass to keep the easy victory against an inoperative Chile. With the victory, the Charrúas were second in Group B with three points in a game played, behind Ecuador, which has four in two games.

Chile had just drawn 1-1 with Ecuador and after two presentations, they add one point, behind Bolivia (3) and only above Venezuela (0). The first three of Group B advance to the final hexagonal of the South American, which grants four places for the U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Indonesia between May and June.

AFP

