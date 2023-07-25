What did the US military say?

The US Air Force issued a statement saying that the incident took place in Syrian airspace last Sunday.

He said that the Russian warplane flew very close to an MQ-9 drone.

The Russian fighter fired flares at the American plane while it was flying over it, causing severe damage to its propeller.

However, the crew operating the plane managed to keep the “drone” in the air until it landed safely at its base.

He considered that Russia’s “flagrant” disregard for aviation safety obfuscates the mission of ensuring the total defeat of ISIS.

He called on Russian forces in Syria to immediately stop their “reckless, provocative and unprofessional behaviour”.

confrontation video

The video shows a Russian warplane getting closer and closer to the drone.

The plane was so close that the movement of the Russian pilot and the features of the fighter were clearly visible in the video.

Black and white footage that appeared to have been taken from another plane showed flares dropped by the Russian fighter on the American plane.

Frequent accidents