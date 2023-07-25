In these last hours the name of Guendalina Tavassi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? During a question and answer session on her Instagram page, the former gieffina let herself go to some observations about Pier Silvio Berlusconi which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

During a relaxing afternoon on the beach, Guendalina Tavassi opened a question session on her Instagram page. One of the most frequent questions from users concerns her participation in the next edition of Big Brother. In this regard, it must be said that the response ofinfluencers she didn’t wait.

In detail, Guendalina Tavassi has revealed that she will not participate in the next edition of Big Brother. The influencer commented on the anti-trash line wanted by Pier Silvio Berlusconi on which she expressed herself in these words:

No, you ask me every year. I won’t do the Big Brother. If before there was a small possibility, now he has eliminated all.

But that’s not all. Guendalina Tavassi then continued her speech on the new edition of Big Brother with these words:

It doesn’t matter to me, honestly I have my job, I have fun with IG, if things come on TV that I like I do them, otherwise I don’t. I’m not sick of the tv, of the Big Brother Yes.

Finally, concluding, the sister of Edward Tavassi then added:

It’s the only reality show I’d do again, but I don’t think there’s more room for trashy influencers and characters. Let’s call ourselves trash, but what the hell do we care, trash is beautiful.

According to the words of Guendalina Tavassi, it seems that al Big Brother by now, following the choice made by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, there is no longer room for characters like her.