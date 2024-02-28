NI: Bradley will be replaced with new XM30 infantry fighting vehicles due to new capabilities of US competitors

The US Army plans to replace Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) with the new XM30, which was developed by Rheinmetall Vehicles and General Dynamics Land Systems. The need to replace infantry fighting vehicles explained in The National Interest (NI).

According to Brigadier General Jeffrey Norman, US competitors have significantly increased the capabilities of their armored vehicles in recent years. “The best way to respond is to ensure our formations are equipped with infantry fighting vehicles that can provide greater survivability, superior lethality at standoff range and improved maneuverability on the battlefield,” NI quoted him as saying.

The prototype of the car is planned to be released by the end of 2024. It is noted that the XM30 will surpass Bradley in maneuverability, firepower and survivability. The car can also get a hybrid powertrain. The modular architecture of the XM30 will allow new elements to be introduced into its design as they become available. The military wants to get a tracked infantry fighting vehicle with an uninhabited turret and a 50 mm automatic cannon. A vehicle with a crew of two will be able to transport six infantrymen.

Earlier in February, the Rostec state corporation reported that Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles effectively hit American M2 Bradleys in the area of ​​a special military operation.

In December, military expert Yuri Knutov said that the captured Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, which was given to the Russian military in a special operation zone, would help find its new vulnerabilities.