In the middle of the day, a man attacks two children in Duisburg. The two are seriously injured and are able to escape to a school. The background to the crime is still completely unclear.

Duisburg – The two schoolchildren who were attacked with a knife by a man in Duisburg are out of danger. This was confirmed by a police spokesman that night. Investigators would release more details about the case later in the day, it said.

The 21-year-old man is said to have attacked the boy and girl on Wednesday afternoon as they were on their way home. According to investigators, the two children, aged nine and ten, were seriously injured. The suspect allowed himself to be arrested near the crime scene without resistance after the incident.

For at least one of the two children, the doctors had already carefully given the all-clear and declared that there was no danger to life. There was initially no more precise information about the second child's health.

The background to the crime was still unclear hours later. According to information from dpa, the police seized a knife and a flashlight as murder weapons. The suspect hit and stabbed the children with both objects, police sources said on Wednesday. dpa