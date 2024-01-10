The states of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are particularly affected. The cause is a storm that is moving further north.

IIn the eastern United States, around 811,000 households and businesses have been cut off from power due to a winter storm. According to PowerOutage.us on Tuesday (local time), the hardest hit are New York and Pennsylvania, each with around 182,000 power outages, and New Jersey with over 127,000 outages.

According to the meteorological service AccuWeather.com, the storm is affecting most of the country east of the Mississippi. It is moving toward the northeastern United States.

Extreme cold waves paralyzed large parts of the USA in recent winters. In February 2021, millions of people in Texas and other US states were without electricity, water and heating for days. In December 2022, extreme cold caused widespread outages in electricity and natural gas networks across much of the East.