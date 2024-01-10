Juventus transfer market, Moise Kean on loan with a view to Spalletti's Italy for Euro 2024

Will Moise Kean leave Juventus in January? What initially seemed like one market rumor among a thousand, unconvinced and probable, is increasingly becoming a concrete possibility. The Italian striker, despite not having scored in the championship, was often a starter and protagonist of excellent performances which allowed the entire Juventus attack to perform at its best (and the action which, for example, caused Malik Thiaw's expulsion in the first game was decisive time of Milan-Juventus at San Siro then won by Allegri's team).

The latest physical problems (tibia problem which has kept him out for a month), the explosion of Kenan Yildiz and the growth of Dusan Vlahovic (7 goals and 2 assists so far, 2 goals and 1 winning pass in the last 3 games) could take away his space in the second round. So here is the scenario that takes him away from Juve in the next six months to be able to play and also try to convince Luciano Spalletti to call him up for the European Championships in June which will be played in Germany.

Juventus transfer market, Moise Kean: Fiorentina and Monza in line. Bologna at the window

Many teams are ready to welcome Moise Kean in the return round. In the front row is the Florentine: contact between the Viola and Juventus for the loan of the player. But she's not the only one. Also the Monza by Adriano Galliani (which he took Daniel Maldini on loan from Milan after the first part of the season in Empoli) in the last few hours has made a move for the striker born in 2000. The Brianza club has also tried for another Juventus talent: Iling Juniorbut in this case he found a closure from the Turin club (blocked by Giuntoli already before the goal against Salernitana on Sunday). And Bologna also thought about Kean.

The problem is finding an economic framework: Moise Kean has a salary of 4 million net per year (so now there are just under 2 for the remainder of the season) and an agreement must be found on how to divide it between Juventus and the club that will take the player on loan.

Juventus transfer market, Djalò in Turin next week. The details of the deal

“Juventus is increasingly on track for the arrival of Tiago Djaló. After Dean Huijsen's departure on loan to Rome, the Juventus club has reached an agreement with Lille – explains the transfer expert on his website -. So, next week Djaló should reach Turin to undergo medical examinations – explained Gianluca Di Marzio to Sky Sport – 3.5 million plus bonus (for a maximum of another 3.5 million) plus 10% of future resale. These are the figures of the agreement between Juventus and Lille for Tiago Djaló. And next week the player should reach Turin to carry out medical visits with the Juventus club. After the final details of the operation defined by the agents, Djaló would therefore be ready to arrive in Italy. In fact, the 2000 born player had already given his approval for the transfer to Turin, awaiting the signing of the contract that will tie him to Juventus for the next four years.”

102 appearances and 3 goals. These are the numbers collected by Djaló on the pitch with the Lille shirt. Portuguese with a Guinean passport, Djaló grew up in the youth teams of Milan and Sporting Lisbon and was called up to the senior Portugal national team on three occasions.”

