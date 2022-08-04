Johann Hölzel, better known as Falco, was a gifted performer. But he was also a fanatical pop consumer: listener, reader and fan. From the fusion of these two poles he developed his artistic concept: the performance of text collages. In his lyrics he played with references to pop culture, collaged German, English, French or Italian text fragments from old hits, current hits and classics, from American models and also from films. He combined this mix with colloquial phrases in the Viennese dialect. It’s not about information, metaphors or narration. Hölzel’s texts are not understood by the listener, they are felt.

His poetry weaves pop discursive networks that fit the melody and rhythm. Every listener gets a few vocabulary or sentences with which he can associate something: “Amadeus”, “Kommissar” or even: “The Sound of Music”. The texts are like blackmail letters put together from newspapers in different languages. Phrases in many languages ​​- and every reader understands a word or a sentence. And it is always words and phrases that evoke a strong imagination. Hölzel appropriated foreign material and placed it in a new context. With Falco, the culture journalist Jens Balzer says in his book Schmalz und Rebellion, “…the dialect had arrived in the postmodern era, so to speak.”

Pop is a language that can be understood anywhere in the world, no matter what language it is spoken in. Hölzel himself defined his concept as “post of all”. There is hardly a better way to describe the world language of pop. And Falco’s “The Sound of Music” from 1986 is also about the world language of pop.

Directed by Falcon

“Falco” was actually a project with a changing cast. Johann Hölzel saw himself as the director of this project. Directed by Falco, his role is described on the cover of the Falco 3 album. The project team always included musical suppliers such as the Austrian producer Robert Ponger, who wrote “Der Kommissar” with Hölzel and at the same time developed Falco’s basic musical orientation: Austrian-English rap. Later, the Dutch brothers Rob and Ferdi Bolland were added, who composed the super hit “Amadeus” specifically for Falco. They refined his profile by wrapping German-English rap in globally appealing pop with a local reference to Austria – as in “Amadeus”, “Vienna Calling” or “The Sound of Musik”.

The music manager and Falco discoverer Markus Spiegel said in an interview with “Zeit” that Falco was carved from David Bowie’s rib. In fact, Hölzel was a great admirer of the British pop star. The look and style of Falco closely followed David Bowie Figure of the “Thin White Duke”. The two video directors Rudi Dolezal and Hannes Rossacher, who developed a perfect videographic signature for Falco, were also formative. Her video for “(Rock me) Amadeus” is particularly iconic.





