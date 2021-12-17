EFQ Friday 17 December 2021, 21:25



The new generation of the NX lands at the Lexus Murcia dealership through a special event in which all the brand’s customers were able to see first-hand the design, features, technology and performance of a range destined to revolutionize the automotive market. electrification.

The new Lexus NX made a stop in its road show at the Lexus Murcia facilities, located at Av. Arquitecto Miguel Ángel Beloqui, 1, and it passed with great success and acceptance by all attendees. Lexus Murcia has already processed the first orders for the new NX, and will receive the first units from January 18.

The fourth generation of the NX reinforces and enhances the values ​​that stood out in its predecessors and that have always characterized the brand: a daring design, an outstanding interior space and habitability, a high quality of materials and excellent comfort. The range is available in two different engines. On the one hand, the NX 350h with hybrid technology and, on the other, the NX 450h + which has a plug-in hybrid mechanization.

Both vehicles evolve in some aspects such as fuel consumption, dynamic performance and the multimedia system. Specifically, the new NX 350h provides a power of up to 242 hp and an acceleration that goes from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 7.7 seconds. Also cut CO2 emissions by 10 percent.

For its part, the NX 450h + reaches up to 306 hp and has up to three new driving modes: EV, HV and battery charging. In this last aspect, its lithium-ion battery stands out, recently developed by Lexus. It has a useful capacity of 18.1 kWh and an electric driving range of more than 64 kilometers.

Lexus Murcia has a great team of professionals trained to offer the best purchase, maintenance and repair service on the entire range of Lexus vehicles, as well as used cars, fully revised and guaranteed, both with up to 10 years of warranty.