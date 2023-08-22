WSJ: Russian offensive on Kupyansk prevents the Armed Forces of Ukraine from gaining strength for a breakthrough in Zaporozhye

The offensive of Russian troops on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, prevents the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) from mobilizing forces to continue attacks in the Zaporozhye region. About it writes American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the publication, over the past week, the number of shelling by Russian artillery of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has significantly increased, and Russian units have begun to make their way to the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

Russia’s tactics prevent Ukraine from mobilizing forces for a breakthrough in Zaporozhye, the WSJ material says. This threatens Kyiv with a protracted conflict in which Moscow will have an advantage.

Earlier, the French edition of Le Temps cited the words of one of the officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who predicted the complication of hostilities with the onset of winter. He complained that the next few weeks would be decisive and brutal for him and other Ukrainian soldiers.