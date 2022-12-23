The world was angry this year. Did you perceive it?

Maybe you felt it on a plane, in the grocery store, in a parking lot, or while watching an irate driver playing real-life Grand Theft Auto in the lane ahead of you. He maybe he witnessed it at a local school board meeting, or mentions of him on social media, or on a tennis court at the US Open when someone destroyed his rackets after losing a grueling five set match. Maybe you perceive it every day. At all times. Until right now.

The moment, of course, that best sums up our Year of Rage—resounding like a pistol shot that ushered in this annus irae—was in March, when Will Smith took the stage at the Academy Awards and punched Chris Rock. .

Even now, months later, the memory of it is shocking: one of the world’s biggest movie stars, in one of the most watched broadcasts of the year, stormed onto the stage and slapped one of the world’s most famous comedians.

Smith recently reappeared for a combined publicity and apology tour in support of his new film, “Emancipation,” offering, by way of explanation, “I just lost control.”

This year he was not alone.

Why is everyone so angry? Maybe it’s having to understand the newly popularized term “tripledemic” (or, if you prefer, “tridemic”), since Covid (here it goes!) binds to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, (sorry , what?) and influenza (hello, old friend) in a brutal accumulation of seasonal illnesses.

Perhaps it’s the fact that, as therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab said in a morning show segment on pandemic stress this year, “we know how the world used to be.” And it’s not like that anymore.

Perhaps 2022 was simply the culmination of several years submerged in a stew of angry speech, seasoned by social media. We’ve all become like frogs in boiling water—except, this year, the frogs boiled over. Because if 2020 was terrifying and bewildering, and 2021 promised sparks of hope and then delivered nothing but mounting frustration, 2022 was the year the dam and our blood vessels burst.

It’s not like this world has never been angry before. The 1960s, for example, was a time that, in the subheading of his chronicle of the decade, historian Todd Gitlin characterized as “Years of Hope, Days of Wrath.”

That phrase could easily apply to this moment, without the “years of hope” part.

If we seek to characterize this terrible state of mind, we might not look to historians, or sociologists, or even Will Smith. Instead, we could look at, or at least start with, the Clown Art.

“Terrifier 2” is the sequel to the little-known 2016 horror movie “Terrifier.” The first film cost $35,000, appeared briefly in theaters, and did just barely enough to warrant a low-budget sequel. This year, “Terrifier 2,” released on October 6, became an unexpected blockbuster. Made for just $250,000, released unrated and with no known actors, the pathologically bloody horror film about an insanely torture-loving clown named Art had, as of early November, earned more than $10 million at the box office. In a year where even prominent movies with notable pedigrees fail to find traction, the psycho clown takes it by storm.

“I can’t recommend ‘Terrifier 2’ to almost anyone I know — it’s downright vile,” tweeted Walter Chaw, senior film critic for Film Freak Central. However, he argued, the film captures “the precise temperature of the times when it comes to immense anger at the hopelessly broken state of the world.”

I asked him to elaborate. “Art is really just a reaction to the times.” And horror movies, because they’re cheap to produce, she argued, often reflect a national mood.

You may not be inclined to read too much into Art’s blood-soaked exploits. You may choose to ignore other cultural cues, such as the appearance this year of the TV show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” about a woman who transforms during fits of rage, or the success of “Andor”, derived from “Star Wars”, about a furious rebellion that culminates with the citizens taking up arms.

You can also ignore the fact that there are now so many videos online of adults being rude, fighting and throwing tantrums that there are entire YouTube channels with names like Finest Freakouts dedicated to them.

If nothing else, for a bloody clown movie to become the surprise hit of 2022 suggests we’re going through a few things. The trickier part is that while we may be spending it together, we’re not spending it together. Because this year we weren’t just angry. We were angry with each other.

It may have always been naive to believe that a pandemic would unite us. In any case, the last few years have shown how little we can agree, including on many aspects of the pandemic itself, such as whether it is over or what could prevent the next one. The only thing we can agree on is that we’re still angry about it—but we can’t even agree on what, exactly, is the reason for that anger.

I asked Mark Epstein, a psychiatrist, Buddhist, and author, to explain to me, for example, the phenomenon of people without masks throwing tantrums in stores or on airplanes. “I think it’s fear,” he said. “It’s just another response to what we can’t control. And anger is an attempt to nullify fear.

But what are we all so afraid of, besides, you know, death and decay and abandonment and feeling alone and unloved? “People fear change, fret about change, and feel powerless in the face of random events that are out of our control,” Epstein said.

A 2022 study found that our personalities changed faster than usual during the pandemic, and not for the better. “Extroversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness” decreased overall, particularly among younger people.

One problem, Epstein said, is that we haven’t been able to fully account for what we’ve been going through. In a family, he said, it is the parents’ responsibility to detoxify fears by reassuring children that “we can handle this together.” However, in the pandemic, few public figures were able to assume that role of parents. Those who tried often failed to make themselves heard. Public figures often sowed dissent and stoked anger, and the pandemic opened up new divisions.

R. Douglas Fields is a neuroscientist and author who has identified nine key triggers for anger: a life-or-death situation; an insult; protect our families; our environment is in danger; anger related to obtaining or protecting a partner; our social order is in danger; we are protecting resources; we perceive an attack against the tribe; or we feel as if we are being held back—”restrained, imprisoned, cornered, or prevented from pursuing our desires.”

We have been living through a perfect storm of triggers. Life in danger? Clear. Social order in danger? Read the headings. Is tribal contempt perceived? Daily! Prevented from pursuing our desires? Do we still have wishes?

If we don’t manage this anger, Tawwab said, “it emerges in the form of passive aggression or tantrums.

“We are frustrated,” he said. “We have been at home. We are angry with our partner. Or we’re upset about this person that we can’t really express it to, like maybe a boss.” When our anger does surface, “it’s very misdirected and that’s why you see people having these moments with a flight attendant or a cashier. Do these people deserve that level of response based on the situation? Absolutely not”.

The pandemic persists, there is a land war in Europe, the global economy seems to be reeling, and we are all algorithmically exhorted to remain outraged all the time. Furthermore, as Epstein points out, “it’s just normal life is full of unpredictability, sickness, old age, and death,” things we fear, that disturb us, that are out of our control, and that leave us restless and angry. No wonder, this year, we lost control. The question is: can we ever get it back?

The answer, it seems, is not to suppress our anger. We have to make peace with our anger.

“Anger has a very bad reputation for being a terrible feeling,” Tawwab said. “Like you should never feel it and it’s bad, and that’s not true. It’s appropriate, just like the other feelings we have.

“It’s much more helpful to just say, ‘Well, I’m really angry, I’m disappointed, I’m frustrated,’ so you can acknowledge it when it’s happening instead of trying to keep it to yourself and then it all erupts,” she adds.

Our anger, after all, is trying to tell us something. “What we forget is that emotions are a signal — like the microwave telling you when your food is ready,” said Laurie Santos, who teaches positive psychology at Yale University in Connecticut and hosts The Happiness Lab podcast. ”.

While anger can be self-destructive, he said, it can also lead to positive changes in our mental well-being if it leads to action and a sense of will.

When our anger seems unproductive, we can take steps to escape the destructive cycle. Santos suggested compassion training, such as the meditation practice of remembering different people, even people who make you angry, and reciting some variation of: May this person be happy, may he be safe, may he be free from harm .

“You start with people who are really easy, like your child or your puppy,” he said. Over time, “you start to extend it to, like, that jerk on the plane.”

For those of us who are not given to meditation, we can work on simply acknowledging the anger, admitting it, and then trying to let it go.

“As Buddhist psychology says, you should consider anger as rancid urine mixed with poison,” Epstein said. Or as Santos put it: “Anger doesn’t feel great, does it? It feels terrible, exhausting and not good at all.”

Terrible, exhausting and not good at all: perhaps those words are the message we should embroider on this year’s silk band before sending it to the afterlife. Let’s hope that 2023, the successor to his newborn, is a little more optimistic.

