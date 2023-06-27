A friend recommended to me many years ago an infallible trick to neutralize someone who worries, torments or disturbs you: write their name on a piece of paper and put it in the freezer at home. Why cultivate assertiveness when one can fix a problem using superstition?

Last Friday, in one of the videos that the genius Germán González put together for the last Save meHe pretended that Sandra Barneda was calling and talking to her. For this he used audio cuts of his in one of the promos of This is life, the format that, since yesterday, replaces Jorge Javier’s farmhouse. It was funny: while they lamented her last show, she answered “That’s life.”

More information

The real joke on Sandra Barneda, however, has been played by Mediaset. I have to deliver this column before the broadcast of the first installment of This is life, so I don’t know what the program is like, or what its premiere audience has been. But I do know that serving as a summer transition between Jorge Javier and Ana Rosa is anything but a gift. A summer replacement is a good opportunity for someone who does not have much experience running a set, but Sandra has been taming beasts on Telecinco for more than 15 years.

Mediaset has a reputation for being ungrateful with its presenters. Okay, it’s not a factory in Bangladesh, they dump gold on them. But if they shield you by contract, they can do whatever they want with you: give you the job they want or lock you up at home —Barneda also knows this. Now that they have chosen Marta Flich to present the next GH VIP, Will Jorge Javier be the next to suffer this house arrest? At Mediaset they don’t need to write your name on a piece of paper to keep you in the fridge.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP