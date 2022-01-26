In the suburbs, law enforcement agencies have uncovered a new type of deposit fraud. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the source, a 33-year-old man accidentally saw an ad on the Internet about additional earnings on a trading platform. The victim first invested $195 and made a profit of $20. The young man decided not to stop there and invested another 12 thousand dollars, while earning 38 thousand rubles.

When the man decided to withdraw money, the account was blocked and he was offered to deposit another seven thousand dollars. The victim took loans and deposited money into the account until he realized that he was being deceived by attackers.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow, swindlers lured money from a woman for six months, instilling in her the need to sell an apartment.