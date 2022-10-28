Doctors near Moscow have found a way to treat children with post-covid syndrome, which usually occurs one to two weeks after the infection, Moslenta was told in the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have received small patients with multisystem inflammatory syndrome: almost all organs were affected in them. The new approach is to combine drug therapy with plasmapheresis, when the patient’s blood is purified and delivered back to the bloodstream,” said Dmitry Novikov, head of pediatric intensive care at the Khimki hospital.

According to the press service, the effectiveness of the method has been proven repeatedly. Thus, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than ten children have been cured.

Earlier, the epidemiologist called the manifestations of post-covid syndrome in those who had been ill with omicron. According to her, after recovery, patients complain of weakness, dizziness, memory impairment, headaches, an increase or decrease in blood pressure, as well as indigestion.