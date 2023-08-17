Matchmaker Rosa Syabitova said that in the show “Let’s get married!” there will be a new leader

The host of the show “Let’s get married!” on Channel One, Roza Syabitova revealed details about the new episodes of the program. In conversation with News.ru she stated that a new presenter would appear in the program.

According to Syabitova, the format “Let’s get married!” will not change: on the air of the show, three contenders will fight for the heart of the hero. “You will receive interesting surprises from our new partner – this is the third TV presenter on the show. And this is not Vasilisa Volodina, and not Tamara Globa, ”she said.

The matchmaker also said that several episodes of the program had already been filmed, and added that the next filming would take place in September.

Earlier, another host of Let’s Get Married!, actress Larisa Guzeeva, said that the new episodes of the show would be dedicated to creating a family and healthy relationships.

“Let’s get married!” and a number of other entertainment programs were removed from the First Channel broadcast in February 2022. The press service of the TV channel explained this decision by the desire to focus on showing socio-political programs. In September of the same year, it became known that Channel One would gradually return entertainment shows. In June 2023, the channel’s CEO Konstantin Ernst announced that the Let’s Get Married! will return to air.